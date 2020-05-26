SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4 News)- A medical cannabis pharmacy in South Ogden now has a drive-thru.

The Perfect Earth Modern Apothecary pharmacy located at 3775 South Wall Ave. opened on May 1st. A few weeks later, on Tuesday, May 26th, the pharmacy’s drive-thru was opened.

Patients are still required to obtain a medical card or a recommendation letter from their physician

before coming to visit the pharmacy. Step-by-step instructions on how to obtain a card or letter are listed on the Utah Department of Health website: https://medicalcannabis.utah.gov/patients/.

Recommendation letters can be uploaded on the pharmacy’s website. From there, pharmacists will call and confirm with the patients’ doctors and then contact them to let them know they have been approved to purchase products.

The pharmacy is opened 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.





