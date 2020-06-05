Drive through Little Cottonwood Canyon? UDOT needs your input

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News)- The Utah Department of Transportation is working on ways to improve transportation in Little Cottonwood Canyon and they need your opinion.

The plan has been in the works since 2018 when UDOT began an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) for Little Cottonwood Canyon and Wasatch Boulevard. The purpose was to find a reliable transportation system that would keep everyone on SR 210 from Fort Union Boulevard through the town of Alta as safe as possible.

UDOT identified three alternatives: enhanced bus service, enhanced bus service in a dedicated shoulder lane, and a gondola.

Enhanced bus service

UTA buses operate as frequently as every five minutes

46 min average per-person travel time

Widening Wasatch Boulevard–adding bus priority

mobility hubs (larger-capacity park-and-ride lots with transit service)

snow sheds (concrete structures built over the highway to keep it clear of snow in case of avalanches)

addressing trailhead parking

elimination of winter roadside parking next to ski resorts

tolling/ management of vehicle occupancy

It would require one residential relocation, and nine Section 4(f)* sites relocated. It would be $283 million in capital costs and $9 million in Operating and Maintenance costs.

Enhanced bus service in a dedicated shoulder lane

combines enhanced frequencies with bus-only shoulders on S.R. 210 to be used during peak travel times

37 min average per-person travel time

Widening Wasatch Boulevard–adding bus priority

mobility hubs (larger-capacity park-and-ride lots with transit service)

snow sheds (concrete structures built over the highway to keep it clear of snow in case of avalanches)

addressing trailhead parking

elimination of winter roadside parking next to ski resorts

tolling/ management of vehicle occupancy

It would require one residential relocation, and 18 Section 4(f)* sites relocated. It would be $470 million in capital costs and $6.2 million in Operating and Maintenance costs.

Gondola

The Gondola alternative would construct a new base station at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon and offer service to the top of the canyon. Buses from a mobility hub at the gravel pit would provide access to the base station. There would be no parking at the base station

46 min average per-person travel time

Widening Wasatch Boulevard–adding bus priority

mobility hubs (larger-capacity park-and-ride lots with transit service)

addressing trailhead parking

elimination of winter roadside parking next to ski resorts

tolling/ management of vehicle occupancy

It would require one residential relocation, and nine Section 4(f)* sites relocated. It would be $393 million in capital costs and $4.5 million in Operating and Maintenance costs.

*Section 4(f) refers to the original section within the U.S. Department of Transportation Act of 1966 which provided for consideration of park and recreation lands, wildlife and waterfowl refuges, and historic sites during transportation project development).

“These proposed alternatives have the potential to dramatically change transportation within the canyon and include some concepts that have never been done before in the state,” officials with UDOT said.

Members of the public can review the draft alternative documents on the project website and submit formal comments beginning June 8 here: https://littlecottonwoodeis.udot.utah.gov/#submit-comments

Along with the public comment period, UDOT will host virtual public meetings to review the EIS draft alternatives and answer public questions.

For public meeting details and schedule, visit the project website at https://littlecottonwoodeis.udot.utah.gov/.

The next steps in the study will include identifying a preferred alternative in the Draft EIS, followed by the final EIS and Record of Decision, which is expected to be complete by the end of 2021.