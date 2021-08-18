Drive-by shooting under investigation in West Jordan

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4) – West Jordan Police are investigating a drive-by shooting.

The shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday near 5000 W 6600 S.

A black sedan was seen driving by and allegedly fired rounds at a home in the area.

That home and one vehicle received minor damages but no shell casings were found. No injuries were reported.

West Jordan Police tell ABC4.com drive-by shootings are uncommon in the area and they are working to follow up on leads.

If you have any information, you are asked to contact West Jordan Police at 801-840-4000.

