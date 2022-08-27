SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A 25-year-old man is recovering after being shot outside a home in Salt Lake City, according to the Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD).

The investigation started just before 1 a.m. Saturday, when police received information about a shooting near 700 N and 900 W.

Officers arrived and found the young man with “shooting-related injuries,” according to a press release.

Gold Cross transported the victim to the hospital in stable condition, however, during the drive up to the hospital, the victim’s condition reportedly deteriorated to critical condition.

At the hospital, medical staff rushed the victim into surgery. He is now in stable condition and is expected to survive, officials say.

During the investigation, officers learned the victim was outside a home when a slow-moving car approached, and someone inside the car fired multiple rounds toward him.

SLCPD patrol officers and detectives with the SLCPD’s Gang Unit “located gunfire evidence to a house and parked car,” according to a press release. The SLCPD Crime Lab responded to process and collect evidence.

The motive to the shooting is under investigation, and police say there is currently no suspect information to release.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call (801) 799-3000 and reference case number 21-166132.

No further information is currently available.