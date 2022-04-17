SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Hey there Utah, hopefully you’re having a great Easter Weekend.

After seeing showers and storms Saturday, Easter Sunday will see temperatures take a slight dip back to the upper 50s and low 60s along the Wasatch Front, and a slight chance of rain on Easter morning. By the afternoon, skies will begin to clear, leaving behind a pleasant day, so any Easter Egg hunts planned in the afternoon are looking good! Easter Sunday will bring gusty winds in the morning to St. George, so sunrise services could be gusty with sunshine and temperatures climbing to 80.

As we move into the workweek, we’ll find temperatures warmer than what we get on Easter Sunday. Along the Wasatch Front, Monday will bring daytime highs in the 70s while southern Utah mainly finds highs in the 70s and 80s under mostly sunny skies. The brief warm up will see changes by Tuesday. On Tuesday we’ll see increasing clouds and winds ahead of a cold front that will bring a slight chance for valley rain and mountain snow, mainly to northern Utah, late Tuesday into potentially early on Wednesday. After the front moves away, we’ll settle with highs near seasonal averages with sunshine midweek.

As we move into the second half of the workweek, more unsettled weather looks to be a possibility with another system moving in from the west. In northern Utah there will be a chance for wet weather Thursday with Friday, bringing a good chance for wet weather across the state. Stay tuned!

Bottom line? A calmer end to the weekend for our Easter Sunday ahead of some changes early next week.

Stay ahead of any weather changes with Utah’s Most Accurate Forecast both on-air and online. We are There4You!