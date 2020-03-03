‘Dream come true’: Utah’s first medical cannabis dispensary opens its doors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – For the first time ever, legal medical cannabis was available in Utah Monday as the first of the state’s 14 dispensaries opened for business. The operators of Dragonfly Wellness gave ABC4 News a tour before the first patients arrived.

From growing fields and a processing facility in Moroni to the pharmacy that opened Monday at 711 South State Street in Salt Lake City, Dragonfly Wellness is the first company to make medical marijuana a reality in Utah.

Narith Panh is the Chief Strategy Officer for Dragonfly Wellness.

“To be able to be here, to be able to stand behind the counter and serve patients, it’s a dream come true for everybody that’s a part of this staff because people have been waiting for this day their entire life,” Panh told ABC4 News.

Wade Laughter is Dragonly’s Patient Educator and a patient himself who uses cannabis to treat his glaucoma.

“I don’t think you understand how profoundly beautiful it is to someone like myself,” Laughter said of the grand opening. “I feel grateful and at a loss for words.”

Hannah Popper says she’s a sexual assault survivor who suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder and used to be crippled by daily panic attacks.

“So now I use cannabis to release my trauma, to clear my head and be mentally present,” Popper said. “Cannabis has improved my quality of life and has given me the confidence to be the brave survivor I am today.”

Popper and all patients who obtain a card from a qualified physician can now purchase and use cannabis without worrying about breaking the law as was always the case before.

“Whether it’s meeting some shady guy in a back alley you need to go get some medicine from or having to drive countless hours back and forth between Colorado and Nevada and doing those trips just to provide medicine for your family,” Panh said. “So for those families, this is for them because they no longer have to do that anymore.”

Dragonfly Wellness is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and you do need a medical cannabis card and prescription to purchase products that range from $15 to $95. You’ll also need currency because, at least for now, it’s a cash-only business.

