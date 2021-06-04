‘Dream big’: Women build an entire house for Utah Valley Parade of Homes

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – This year in the Utah Valley Parade of Homes, you will find “The House That She Built,” a home constructed completely by women.

Utah Professional Women in Building brought together a team of women to build the home in Saratoga Springs. The goal was to highlight and utilize women professionals, skilled tradeswomen, and women-owned companies for all stages of the project.

While they accomplished that, the goal of this project was bigger than just the house.

Natalie Miles is on the team that built the home. She also runs Natalie Miles Design. She explained that the sale of the house will help inspire the next generation of professional women in building.

“We built a house by all female-owned companies. We have very little overhead and we plan to take the proceeds from this home to start a scholarship for girls who want to pursue home building jobs,” Miles said.

Utah Professional Women in Building will help to manage the scholarship and continue their mission to inspire women to get into their business. But the mission doesn’t end there; they also wrote a children’s book. The book helps inspire kids to dream big and do whatever they want to do.

