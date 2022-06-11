DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper’s Cowabunga Bay Water Park is temporarily closed after a “severe building fire,” according to the park’s Facebook page.

The post states that the building fire rendered the park inoperable, and that the park will remain closed until they can assure that all facilities are safe for employees and guests.

The phone lines are reportedly also down due to the fire, so any questions should be emailed to info@cowabungabay.com.

Park officials apologize for any inconvenience, and assure the public that they are working hard to get the park back open.

No further information is currently available.