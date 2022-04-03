DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – A fight broke out outside of an Airbnb rental early Sunday morning, and Draper City Police report that one man was killed and another is in critical condition after the altercation turned into a shooting.

Draper Police report that they received a call just before 1 a.m. Sunday morning regarding the shooting, which reportedly occurred as the party was breaking up.

The fight broke out in the street outside of 11464 Cranberry Hill Ct., and the incident left one man dead while another was taken to Intermountain Medical Center in Murray in critical condition.

Both victims are men in their 20s.

Draper Police say that they have a prime suspect, described as a Hispanic male with face tattoos, one of which reads “801.”

The suspect is still at large, according to police.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should contact Draper Police at (801) 576-6500.

This investigation is ongoing.