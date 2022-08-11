DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police are searching for a suspect involved in a deadly shooting in Draper early Thursday morning.

Authorities say the shooting happened near 11715 State Street in Draper just after 1 a.m.

When police arrived, they found one victim with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not been released at this time.

Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident while searching for the suspect.

Police say no suspect has been located and the case remains an ongoing investigation.

ABC4 will update this story when more information becomes available.