Runaway hit, killed by car in West Valley City

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – Police in Draper said a 13-year-old boy who was reported missing Tuesday was involved in a deadly auto-pedestrian crash.

Tuesday, Draper police asked for the public’s help in locating Benjamin Heber who walked away from the Juvenile Receiving Center (JRC) in South Salt Lake Monday night.

Heber left the facility located at 177 Price Ave around 8 p.m.

Draper police later learned Heber was hit by a car in West Valley City. He was taken to the hospital where he later died.

