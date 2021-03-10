Draper Police looking for missing 12-year-old boy

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Draper Police need your help to locate a missing boy.

Shortly before 2 a.m. Wednesday, Draper Police announced they are searching for 12-year-old Tre Luc Waddoups, who was last seen in the South Salt Lake area.

Tre is described as about 5’11” with a slim build. Police say he was last seen wearing black pants, a black shirt, and a black hoodie with a red Michael Jordan logo on the front.

He was last seen around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday.

Draper Police say his family described his behavior as erratic before he left.

Authorities say Tre does not have any known friends or family outside of Draper.

Anyone with information about Tre’s whereabouts, call Draper Police at 801-840-4000.