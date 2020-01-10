Draper Police Department to use all blue light on police vehicles

DRAPER, Utah (ABC4 News) – The Draper Police Department will be going all blue lights on police vehicles instead of the traditional red and blue lights.

Draper Police say they will be the first agency in the state to go “all blue.”

The change will start later this month and police say the changes are important for several reasons including overall aesthetics, department branding, and safety.

According to Draper Police, several studies have shown blue lights are more conspicuous than red light especially at night. They say being more visible is a significant safety enhancement for officers.





“We believe anything that enhances officer safety is of value”, said Draper Police Chief John Eining.

Police added that they anticipate a learning curve for motorist as they become accustomed to all blue lights. They added that whether an emergency vehicle hall all blue lights or red and blue lights, the legal obligation to pull over is the same.

To help educate the public, police say they will phase in all blue lights over time, starting with five vehicles this year.

Draper citizens can also expect to learn more about these changes through the Police Department’s Social media platforms and city publications, according to police.

