Draper City Planning Commission gives negative recommendation on Geneva Rock proposal

DRAPER CITY (ABC4 News) – A controversial expansion involving Geneva Rock in Draper went back in front of Draper City Planning Commission Thursday night.

Over 130 people showed up for the public meeting activating two overflow rooms.

The Draper City Planning Commission voted negatively to move the project forward. The city council will now need to decide if they will grant the new application.

Bruce Baird Council for Geneva Rock told the council, “We have not increased in any way the area in which we are seeking to mine, in fact, we have dramatically decreased the area we are seeking to mine.”

The company wants to expand gravel and mining on 27 acres of land next to Lehi City.

In addition to that Geneva Rock is requesting to preserve 50 acres of their property as open space – with the right to develop it in the future.

If Draper City Council votes on the project, Geneva Rock plans to give 64 acres to the city for open space.

The original 2018 proposal was for 151 acres. The 2020 proposal sites around 140 acres, a difference of 11 acres.

Baird added, “This application and the existing Hansen Pitt deals with all of Geneva’s property that is in Draper City.”

“I live right over the hill where this disaster is being proposed. I get dust all the time. My house is already dusty, it shakes. When I look out off the point, my view, there is a brown cloud every time it is windy,” said Draper City resident Chuck Elliott.

Residents like Elliot are worried about longterm health effects for Salt Lake County and Utah County dealing with arsenic, uranium, and crystalline silica in the dust from Geneva Rock.

“In addition to that, we know that there is also crystalline silica in this dust, which conic exposure to crystalline silica can cause lung disease and over time even lung cancer,” said Dr. Brian Moench the President of Utah Physicians for Healthy Environment. “In case of a pregnant mother, it means that there is all kinds of complications with adverse pregnancy outcomes as far as fetal development. Things like premature birth, low birth rate syndrome, birth defects, even stillbirths, so this is a very serious issue.”

Draper City Council will look at the negative vote in an upcoming council meeting.

That’s when they will decide if the project will move forward or not.

