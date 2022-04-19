DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – An auto-ped crash has left one dead and another hospitalized in Draper on Monday.

Draper Police says the victim is James Mair, 43.

The motorcyclist is a 19-year-old man, but his identity has not been released.

Police say the fatal incident involved a motorcycle and a pedestrian. The crash happened near 900 East Rosefield Lane around 8:58 p.m.

Eyewitnesses say the motorcyclist was speeding at the time of impact.

Authorities believe the victim, Mair, stepped into the roadway in an attempt to slow the motorcyclist down.

Mair was struck by the motorcycle during the incident and was transported to a local hospital in critical condition. Officials confirm Mair has now died from his injuries on Tuesday morning.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries at the time.

Authorities are still investigating the circumstances leading up to the fatal crash. The Salt Lake County Critical Accident Response Team is also assisting with the investigation.