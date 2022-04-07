DRAPER, Utah (ABC4) – Police have made two arrests in a shooting that happened outside of a Draper Airbnb on April 3.

Two suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in a shooting that left 27-year-old Austin Terry Powell and 21-year-old Jonathan July Fuentes dead during a party at an Airbnb in Draper.

One suspect was arrested in Herriman while another was arrested in Lehi.

Police say a fight broke out outside of an Airbnb rental early Sunday morning at 11464 Cranberry Hill Ct.

Officials say they received a call just before 1 a.m. on Sunday morning regarding the shooting, which reportedly happened as the party was breaking up.

Airbnb released a statement on Sunday regarding the incident:

“We join the Draper community in condemning this senseless gun violence. We ban parties, and we have removed the booking guest from our platform as we conduct a thorough investigation. We have also reached out to the leadership of the Draper Police Department to offer our assistance as they work to find the person responsible for this criminal act.“

More information will be released at a police press conference at 5 p.m. that will be streamed live on ABC4.com