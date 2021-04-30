Dragon Boat racing coming to Daybreak: Here’s how you can participate

DAYBREAK, Utah (ABC4) – Ever wanted to ride in a Dragon Boat? Here’s your chance – LiveDAYBREAK is looking for teams to participate in its first-ever Dragon Boat race this summer.

The Dragon Boat Festival, a traditional Chinese holiday, has evolved into a now internationally celebrated event, including Daybreak’s August 28 race at the Oquirrh Lake.

Organizers say the origin of the Dragon Boat Festival is said to stem from the Chinese Warring States period when the patriotic poet Qu Yuan drowned himself in the Miluo River after seeing his country invaded and conquered by the State of Quin.

Dragon Boat racing represents the locals who raced their boats to search for Yuan’s body. To commemorate the poet, Dragon Boat racing happens annually on the day of his death.

It is now said that the winning team of the races will have good luck and a happy life in the following year.

To have your chance at good luck and a happy life, you can join LiveDAYBREAK’s Dragon Boat race.

They are looking for teams of 16 to 20 paddlers and one drummer which will compete in official 40-foot dragon boats. The course is 200 meters and is intended for novice racers.

Dragon boats, paddles, drums, and life preservers will be provided. A professional steersperson will be present on each boat during the event to provide direction and ensure the safety of participants.

Each team will get a one-hour practice session with a professional on August 26 or 27 from 4-9 p.m. On August 28, each team will be guaranteed throughout the event, which will be held from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Early bird pricing deadline for the race is June 1. All of the team entry fees from the Dragon Boat Race will be donated to The Refugee & Immigrant Center-Asian Association of Utah, a private non-profit organization that provides immigrants and refugees with counseling and support services, ESL classes, interpreting and translation, social services, help for human trafficking survivors to achieve healing and self-sufficiency, and youth and family programs.

There will be no charge to attend the Chinese Festival with traditional food and cultural performances.

Dragon Boat racing participants must be 16-years-old or older and sign a waiver. To register your team for the event, or to learn more about the festival, visit mydaybreak.com.