Dr. Good says, ‘1 individual in 52 Utahans with an active coronavirus infection’

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – After every holiday doctors and nurses brace for more patients suffering from COVID-19 to come in, and practices won’t be different in the wake of Thanksgiving.

The latest data suggests COVID-19 case counts are not growing as fast as they once were but are steadily increasing.

Dr. Michael Good with the University of Utah says they are still working on the Halloween patients.

“We’re getting close to 100 Utahans per day being admitted to a Utah hospital,” says Dr. Good.

He hopes the messaging gets through, and Utahns will keep Thanksgiving dinners to the ones living under the same roof.

Tuesday, Utah saw 552 hospitalizations and 11 deaths because of COVID-19. That’s worrisome for doctors.

“So heart disease and cancer, the number one and number two killer of Utahans, and now, unfortunately, a very close third, coronavirus and COVID-19,” says Dr. Good. “We had several days over the past week or so with near or over 15 deaths per day from coronavirus in the State of Utah.”

The latest data suggests COVID-19 case counts are not growing as fast as they once were but are steadily increasing.

Utah Leading Cause of Death by Dr. Michael Good

Dr. Good says 25-44 year-olds are the only age group appearing to level off week over week. Every other age group is seeing a rise in cases.

Here is the breakdown:

Ages 0-1 : 1 out of 280,000 infants have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 1-14: 1 out of 119 have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 15-23: 1 out of 34 have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 25-44: 1 out of 41 have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 45-64: 1 out of 46 have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 65-85: 1 out of 76 have an active case of coronavirus

Ages 85+: 1 out of 69 have an active case of coronavirus

Dr. Good adds, “Now we have just under 62,000 individuals with an active infection. If you do the math with our Utah population, that’s about 1 individual in 52 Utahns with an active coronavirus infection.”

Current Active COVID-19 Cases by Dr. Michael Good

Doctors at the Huntsmen Cancer Institute also issuing a warning in a blog post stating, “Utah’s hospitals are full, which can cause delays in cancer care.”

Cancer surgeries may come to a halt because when those surgeries are complete, patients need an ICU bed, and all of those are in use by COVID-19 patients.

In a joint statement, doctors say, “Please, wear a mask, maintain physical distance, wash your hands, and remember that the safest way to celebrate the upcoming holidays is at home with the people in your household. Do this for your family member, neighbor, or friend who needs and deserves cancer care without delay.”