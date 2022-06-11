UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Public Safety (DPS) reports that the Aero Bureau flew 16 rescue missions in one week this June.

Heat strokes, lost parties, missing individuals, as well as 24 people hoisted from slot canyons have been reported.

19 of those individuals hoisted from slot canyons were out of Sandthrax Canyon, according to DPS.

Those people were reportedly stranded for 30 hours.

DPS is urging the public to please be prepared and know your safety measures before heading outdoors this summer.

Here is a link to watch a DPS Aero Bureau-assisted hoist operation in Garfield County on Friday, June 10, where fifteen members of a youth group and their two leaders were hoisted out of the canyon.