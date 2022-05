UTAH (ABC4) – The Department of Public Safety Dive Team has a new tool to help them in investigations and recoveries.

It’s an underwater ROV, or remotely operated vehicle.

The dive team, made up of Utah Highway Patrol Troopers, can send the robot into the water and watch the screen from shore.

This addition comes ahead of summer, and more people flocking to Utah’s lakes and reservoirs.

Officials are often calling in this special unit to help with homicide investigations and accidental drownings.