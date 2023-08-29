SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Former Piute County Commissioner Darin J. Bushman has been appointed to serve as the Division Director of the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, the Utah Department of Public Services announced on Tuesday.

A Marysvale, Utah native, Bushman graduated from Utah State University in Logan with a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. The DPS said he has worked a distinguished career that spans various industries. Most recently, he has served as the Piute County Commissioner since 2013 where DPS said he has “demonstrated his ability to wear multiple hats and excel in a dynamic environment.”

“Representing the citizens of Piute County has been the gift of a lifetime. I have thoroughly enjoyed serving as a County Commissioner since 2013,” said Bushman on social media. “The friendships and relationships made have been nothing short of amazing.”

Bushman will continue to serve as the Piute County Commissioner until Oct. 1, when he will relieve his duties. He said the decision came with much consternation and internal debate as he has loved every minute of advocating for and defending the cultures, customs and heritage of Piute County.

DPS said Bushman has previously served as an EMT and an Advanced EMT Instructor. During that time, Bushman gained an understanding of the needs of small and mid-sized agencies. In October 2019, Bushman spearheaded the first Rural Legislative EMS Summit which DPS said laid the groundwork for legislative changes. The changes included restructuring EMS as an essential service and increasing accountability for providing EMS services.

Bushman won the Rural EMS Director Association of Utah EMS Advocate of the Year Award for 2023 for his work in the field.

“We look forward to Director Bushman’s leadership as he takes on this crucial role in the Bureau of Emergency Medical Services,” said Utah Department of Public Safety Commissioner Jess L. Anderson. “His passion for advocacy, strategic thinking, and ability to drive results will undoubtedly shape the future of EMS in Utah.”