DPS and FEMA study shows what Utah schools are at greater risk of collapse from earthquake

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – A new report from the Utah Department of Safety shows what schools in the state are at severe risk of damage during an earthquake.

DPS partnered with FEMA for a decade to complete the study which had involvement from every school district in the state.

They found there are 119 schools in Utah that could not withstand a significant earthquake if one were to happen.

Joe Dougherty, the director of public affairs for DPS, said it’d be ideal if structures and buildings in Utah could handle earthquakes up to a 7.0 magnitude without significant damage.

There would be damage done, but the hope is that the structure would need fewer repairs than older buildings.

Earthquakes greater than magnitude 7.6 are not possible from the Wasatch fault zone or other faults in Utah.

“In the state of Utah we are aware that Utah has a history of earthquakes,” said Dougherty.

Dougherty added that if your child’s school is on the list, it doesn’t mean there is immediate danger, it’s just to let the school district know to act sooner rather than later.

This list can be found here.

Granite School District took the advice of DPS and FEMA and is working on rebuilding or doing major renovations on 20 of its schools in the next 40 to 60 years.

The study found that there are hundreds of thousands of homes and buildings along with schools throughout the state that are using unreinforced masonry.

This means these structures are at a greater risk of damage during an earthquake.

There are now building codes that require reinforced steel to be used, however, since some schools were built in the ’50s and ’60s, they did not include this feature.

Ben Horsley, spokesperson for Granite School District, said school leaders always keep infrastructure in mind because they know earthquakes could cause devastation.

He added they are reinvesting back into the schools because of how important they are not just for kids, but for communities.

“People don’t think about where am I going to go if my home doesn’t survive,” said Horsley. “Well the natural instinct is well I am going to go to a school because that is where the emergency shelter is.”

DPS said that communities need to help invest in these projects.

“For every dollar you spend now in mitigation efforts, that will save four dollars later in disaster recovery in reconstruction, all of these things, that a part of the devastation that comes with a natural disaster like an earthquake,” said Dougherty.

Sixty years ago, about 95 percent of schools were URMs, or unreinforced masonry.

To date, that number is around 12 percent.