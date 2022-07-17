SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Seven people were reportedly arrested for street racing in Salt Lake City on Friday, and one of those arrested will face serious charges.

Police say on July 15 at around 11:45 p.m., officers including State Bureau Investigations and Salt Lake City Police moved into the area of 4800 W and 1100 S, where “dozens of vehicles were street racing.”

Police reportedly shut down the road at that location with multiple vehicles, and one suspect vehicle, a white Subaru, “pulled out of the parking lot and hit another vehicle.”

The driver then drove around pedestrians and the police closure, “swerving around almost hitting officers outside their vehicles,” authorities say. One trooper reportedly positioned his vehicle to stop him, and the suspect “almost went head on” with him and another trooper, driving onto the shoulder.

According to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the driver then lost control and hit a concrete business sign while driving at a high rate of speed.

The officer states that they then conducted a “high risk stop” and arrested the driver, who was reported to have red, bloodshot eyes. The suspect admitted to smoking marijuana earlier in the day, according to police, and reportedly had “relaxed facial features.”

During an inventory of the vehicle, police found marijuana in the center console area and an open container of alcohol. The arresting officer states that the driver also had an odor of alcohol.

There were two passengers in the vehicle, who both “complained of injuries at the crash” and were evaluated by medical personnel at the scene.

Police have identified the driver as 29-year-old Jean Bernier, who faces the following charges: