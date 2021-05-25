Dozens of temples, numerous in Utah, to reopen in June and July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens of temples will reopen in June, including many in Utah, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
Since May 2020, temples have been reopening in phases based on local COVID-19 circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the pandemic. Recently, the Church announced the reopenings of missionary training centers, including the Provo location, and numerous historic sites.
In June and July, the Church says 60 more temples will reopen in Phase 3, which means they are open for all ordinances, with restrictions. Members in each temple district will be notified via email when they can make online reservations for their temple.
The Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples are entering Phase 3 but, because they are currently closed for renovations, they will not be accessible.
Here is a list of Utah temples that will reopen in Phase 3 in the coming weeks:
- Bountiful Utah Temple
- Brigham City Utah Temple
- Cedar City Utah Temple
- Draper Utah Temple
- Jordan River Utah Temple
- Logan Utah Temple
- Manti Utah Temple
- Monticello Utah Temple
- Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple
- Ogden Utah Temple
- Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple
- Panama City Panama Temple
- Payson Utah Temple
- Provo City Center Temple
- Provo Utah Temple
- Salt Lake Temple
- St. George Utah Temple
- Vernal Utah Temple
Below is the full list of temples entering Phase 3, courtesy of the Church:
- Albuquerque New Mexico Temple
- Atlanta Georgia Temple
- Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple
- Billings Montana Temple
- Birmingham Alabama Temple
- Boise Idaho Temple
- Dallas Texas Temple
- Fresno California Temple
- Gilbert Arizona Temple
- Guadalajara Mexico Temple
- Houston Texas Temple
- Idaho Falls Idaho Temple
- Las Vegas Nevada Temple
- Los Angeles California Temple
- Lubbock Texas Temple
- Meridian Idaho Temple
- Mesa Arizona Temple
- Monterrey Mexico Temple
- Montreal Quebec Temple
- Nashville Tennessee Temple
- Nauvoo Illinois Temple
- Newport Beach California
- Oakland California Temple
- Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple
- Phoenix Arizona Temple
- Port-Au-Prince Haiti Temple
- Redlands California Temple
- Reno Nevada Temple
- Rexburg Idaho Temple
- Sacramento California Temple
- San Antonio Texas Temple
- San Diego California Temple
- Snowflake Arizona Temple
- St. Louis Missouri Temple
- Star Valley Wyoming Temple
- Tampico Mexico Temple
- Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple
- The Gila Valley Arizona Temple
- Tucson Arizona Temple
- Twin Falls Idaho Temple
- Veracruz Mexico Temple
- Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple
For more on how the Church is reopening, click here.