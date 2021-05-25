Dozens of temples, numerous in Utah, to reopen in June and July

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Dozens of temples will reopen in June, including many in Utah, according to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Since May 2020, temples have been reopening in phases based on local COVID-19 circumstances and governmental restrictions related to the pandemic. Recently, the Church announced the reopenings of missionary training centers, including the Provo location, and numerous historic sites.

In June and July, the Church says 60 more temples will reopen in Phase 3, which means they are open for all ordinances, with restrictions. Members in each temple district will be notified via email when they can make online reservations for their temple.

The Salt Lake and St. George Utah temples are entering Phase 3 but, because they are currently closed for renovations, they will not be accessible.

Here is a list of Utah temples that will reopen in Phase 3 in the coming weeks:

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Draper Utah Temple

Jordan River Utah Temple

Logan Utah Temple

Manti Utah Temple

Monticello Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Oquirrh Mountain Utah Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Salt Lake Temple

St. George Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Below is the full list of temples entering Phase 3, courtesy of the Church:

Albuquerque New Mexico Temple

Atlanta Georgia Temple

Baton Rouge Louisiana Temple

Billings Montana Temple

Birmingham Alabama Temple

Boise Idaho Temple

Dallas Texas Temple

Fresno California Temple

Gilbert Arizona Temple

Guadalajara Mexico Temple

Houston Texas Temple

Idaho Falls Idaho Temple

Las Vegas Nevada Temple

Los Angeles California Temple

Lubbock Texas Temple

Meridian Idaho Temple

Mesa Arizona Temple

Monterrey Mexico Temple

Montreal Quebec Temple

Nashville Tennessee Temple

Nauvoo Illinois Temple

Newport Beach California

Oakland California Temple

Oklahoma City Oklahoma Temple

Panama City Panama Temple

Phoenix Arizona Temple

Port-Au-Prince Haiti Temple

Redlands California Temple

Reno Nevada Temple

Rexburg Idaho Temple

Sacramento California Temple

San Antonio Texas Temple

San Diego California Temple

Snowflake Arizona Temple

St. Louis Missouri Temple

Star Valley Wyoming Temple

Tampico Mexico Temple

Tegucigalpa Honduras Temple

The Gila Valley Arizona Temple

Tucson Arizona Temple

Twin Falls Idaho Temple

Veracruz Mexico Temple

Winter Quarters Nebraska Temple

For more on how the Church is reopening, click here.