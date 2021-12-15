Dozens of flights delayed at SLC Airport due to winter weather

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC 4) – Samantha Reinebold was afraid her flight from Virginia to Salt Lake City may be canceled or delayed.

“My parents texted me and they were like, ‘oh, there’s weather out here, there might be delays,’ and I heard some other people had delays coming into kind of nearby places,” Reinebold explains.

Luckily, her flight was on time, but not all were so lucky.

Nancy Volmer, a spokesperson for the Salt Lake City International Airport says at least 30 flights going in and out of Salt Lake City were cancelled, and dozens more delayed, due to the winter storm that hit northern Utah last night. “There’s weather in other cities that are causing some cancellations with some connecting flights as well,” says Volmer.

And it’s not just the flights. Security checkpoints and even concession stands were busier than usual. “It’s just a good idea for passengers to allow plenty of time, if their flights are still taking off, just to make sure they get out here, find parking, make it through security checkpoint and on to their gate,” says Volmer.

But the winter storm in Utah is not over yet. There’s more snow expected to come this way, and that storm could impact flights going in and out of the state tomorrow. “We’re just asking passengers who are coming out to the airport if they have a flight that is scheduled to check with their airline prior just to make sure their flight hasn’t been delayed or canceled,” says Volmer.