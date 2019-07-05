Dozen water main breaks impact hundreds of residents in Layton City

LAYTON (ABC4 News) – Public works crews in Layton spent most of their Fourth of July cleaning up a mess after a dozen water main breaks.

Layton City officials said crews were first called out to a single water main break around 8 a.m. They were able to isolate the break, but it caused pressure to build up along the line. The pressure caused 12 other breaks in the city.

The breaks affected 200 homes on the east side of the city between Cherry Lane & Antelope Drive, and east of Fairfield Drive.

As of Thursday evening, crews were halfway through the repairs. They’re hoping to be wrapped up by 10 p.m.

If residents have questions or concerns, they’re asked to call Layton City Dispatch 801-497-8300.