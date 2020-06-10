SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – As Utah continues to reopen in the midst of coronavirus, industries are looking towards the safest and most efficient ways to operate in the current climate in our country.

A local favorite and a recognized essential grocery service for the Intermountain region and economic lifeline for local farmers and producers, the Downtown Farmers Market will make a return for its 2020 season with new health restrictions beginning June 13th through October 24th at Pioneer Park.

Officials say their ultimate focus this season is safe and efficient product sales. Utahns will be able to experience the farmer’s market in a manner that is for customers, vendors, and staff.

Alison Einerson – Executive Director, Urban Food Connections of Utah tells ABC4 “it’s been a challenge re-thinking everything about our market and what people love about it.”

As recommended by the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food as well as the Salt Lake County Health Department and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) The following safety protocols will in place for customers:

Do not attend the market if you are feeling unwell

Know before you go – make a shopping list and have a plan

Maintain 6 feet of social distance

Wear a mask or face covering

Wash or sanitize hands often

One shopper per household

Use a credit card, debit card, cashless app or exact change when possible.

Shop quickly and efficiently

No gathering

No pets (with the exception of service animals that are trained to respond to a specific medical condition)

Observe one-way traffic flow (signs and arrows posted)

Reusable bags are allowed

SNAP Exchange and Double Up Food Bucks will be available

The following Downtown Farmers Market will institute the following protocols for vendors and market staff:

Meats, fruits, vegetables, packaged food and other agricultural products will be available.

There will be NO art and craft vendors, musicians, or other entertainment.

There will be no prepared food or eating at the market

There will be no food sampling

Vendors will be spaced 10 feet apart

Booths will have a delineated cue line and clear markings to ensure physical distancing

Vendors and staff are required to wear masks and use gloves when appropriate

Vendors and staff will sanitize surfaces every 30 minutes

Each vendor will be required to have their own hand washing station

Vendors and staff will be required to wear gloves and change them each time they change activities

Customers may NOT handle any product or self-serve

Vendors and staff will be sent home if they present any signs of illness.

With the pandemic forcing so many businesses to change their operations and pay closer attention to safety and health regulations, Sol Villasenor, a Farmers Market patron said: “Things happen for a reason, and this happened for us to make those personal changes and be more careful because of what’s been going on.”

In addition to the new safety protocols, the Farmers Market will operate with new hours 8:00 a.m until 1:00 p.m each Saturday.