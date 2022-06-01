SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Downtown Farmers’ Market returns to Salt Lake City this summer after three long years on hiatus.

The market will return to full operations starting Saturday morning at Pioneer Park.

Nearly 300 vendors will be selling local produce, food and goods, and with inflation hiking up food costs, Gov. Cox and farmers are pushing for the public to buy right in their own local communities.

Gov. Cox states, “We’ve learned through the pandemic how important having local food sources is for our state, and supporting them ensures they’re around for another year.”

Farmers say they’re hard at work finding new ways to keep the cost of their products reasonable, despite inflation.

The Downtown Farmers’ Market will be held on Saturdays at Pioneer Park from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursdays at Liberty Park from 4 p.m. until dusk.

The Liberty Park market will kick off June 16.