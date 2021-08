(ABC4) – Those who are planning on making a weekend retreat to resort country will have to adjust their plans.

The Utah Department of Transportation has closed both lanes of traffic on SR 190 in Big Cottonwood Canyon near Solitude Mountain Resort after a downed powerline fell on the roadway.

⚠️#RoadUpdate⚠️ Attention #SR190 travelers, a power line is down on roadway near @SolitudeMTN Entry 2. Both travel lanes are blocked. @UPDSL & @FireAuthority are turning vehicles around, no ETA on when line will be clear. Plan ahead & travel w/caution in area. @UDOTTRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/uweuoxhIvo — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) August 7, 2021

Unified Police and Fire are both on the scene, turning cars around. There is no timeline for reopening the roadway at the moment.