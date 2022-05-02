PROVO CANYON, Utah (ABC4) – Authorities are responding to downed phone lines discovered in the Provo Canyon area on Monday morning.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says the incident happened on SR-189 near mile marker 14.

Authorities say construction crews were able to clear the phone lines from the roadway and are working to repair the lines.

(Courtesy of Utah Highway Patrol)

The cause of the damaged phone lines has not yet been determined. Officials say Century Link is also responding to the scene to assist.

Roads in the area have been shut down due to the incident at this time. UHP says one lane remains open in each direction for now.

Drivers headed to the area should expect some delays and are asked to drive with caution as the scene remains an active construction zone.

“Please slow down and drive alert,” says UHP.