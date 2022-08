TOOELE COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Two semi-trucks were involved in a crash in the Lake Point area Tuesday.

Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) reports that the crash occurred on SR-36 near the I-80 junction.

One lane northbound and one lane southbound are allowing for travel around the crash, authorities say.

UHP estimates 30 to 90 minutes for lane restrictions.

No injuries have been reported in the crash.

No further information is currently available.