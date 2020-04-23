Double murder suspect allegedly once tried to get a job with victims’ landscaping company

WEST JORDAN (ABC4 News) – Double murder suspect Albert Johnson once tried to get a job working for his victims’ landscaping company and returned to his apartment bleeding from stab wounds the morning of the homicides according to a probable cause statement released Thursday.

The 31-year-old West Jordan resident was arrested by U.S. Marshals Wednesday morning in Stockton, California for the murders of Tony and Katherine Butterfield at their home in the early hours of April 18th. The Butterfields owned Electric Blue Yard Service.

Johnson’s wife, 29-year-old Sina Anne Johnson, was arrested Monday evening for obstructing the investigation and tampering with evidence.

The booking statement charges her with obstruction of justice and reads in part: “She stated that Albert came home around 3-4 a.m. on the morning of April 18th, 2020 and was rushing. Albert told her that someone had stabbed him and his life was over.”

It goes on to say that Albert showered, changed clothes and left the apartment, then “Johnson took Albert’s bloody clothes and shoes to the garbage when she found out Albert had been involved in the homicide…She admitted that she cleaned her apartment because there was blood downstairs, on the hallway walls, and in the bathroom.”

The statement claims Sina took detectives to a dumpster where they found Albert’s bloody clothes, shoes and a sheet.

“Our investigators spent a lot of time talking to Mrs. Johnson to try to bring resolve,” West Jordan Police Department Sergeant J.C. Holt said. “Those obstruction charges came late in that process. It was not as if she was chargd immediately. There was an effort to try to talk with her and get as much information as we can from her…We don’t believe she cooperated fully and that’s why she was booked on probable cause for obstruction of justice.”

Sina Johnson remained in the Salt Lake County Jail Thursday on that 2nd degree felony obstruction charge. Albert Johnson remains in the San Joaquin County Jail in California awaiting extradition back to Utah on two charges of aggravated homicide.

LATEST POSTS: