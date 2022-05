UTAH COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A double fatal accident occurred on SR68 in Utah County on Saturday, according to Utah Highway Patrol (UHP).

The accident reportedly happened at mile marker 12, and UHP says all traffic is being diverted at this time.

UHP troopers are investigating the accident, and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Authorities are asking the public to please use caution and avoid the area if possible.