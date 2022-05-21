NORTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Two are dead and three others injured after a car full of teenagers smashed into a tree Saturday morning, authorities say.

At around 2:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 3100 N, a North Ogden police officer attempted to make a traffic stop on a car for minor traffic violations.

Police say the car immediately took off westbound on 3100 N at a high rate of speed.

Within seconds, authorities say the car went through the intersection of 450 E 3100 N, giving off sparks before car went off the road and hit a tree.

There were reportedly five males in the car, all in their late teens.

Two died at the scene, while three others were taken to nearby hospitals, police say.

The conditions of the three others are currently unknown.

Investigators are working on identifying those involved and making proper notifications, but at this time, it is unclear why the driver fled when the officer attempted the traffic stop.

Police say that investigators are still trying to determine if impairment was a factor, however, they say alcohol and marijuana were located inside the vehicle.

The Weber County Crash Team, Weber Metro CSI, and the medical examiner are assisting with the investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.