Dos and don’ts of mask wearing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – State officials continue to encourage Utahns to wear a mask in public. And soon, Salt Lake and Summit counties will require people to wear one.

While no mask is guaranteed to prevent people from getting COVID-19, Mayo Clinic said by wearing one, it protects people from spreading the virus if they’re asymptomatic.

During the pandemic, Mayo Clinic said medical and N-95 masks are often reserved for health care workers, as the masks are in short supply.

For those who are heading out, Mayo Clinic and the Center for Disease Control recommends cloth masks.

The cloth masks are meant to be worn over your mouth and nose and Mayo Clinic said if you accidentally touch your mask, you should wash or sanitize your hands.

Now Mayo Clinic also said a person should not put a mask on children under two years old or anyone who has trouble breathing.

And masks should regularly be washed with soap and water in the washing machine.