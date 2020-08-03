Doorbell camera captures deadly West Jordan shooting

WEST JORDAN, Utah (ABC4 News) — As investigators work to piece together an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in West Jordan, a neighbor is sharing some security footage of what happened.

“I heard several gun shots,” Jennifer Smith said.

What Smith thought were fireworks ended up being gunshots. West Jordan police said around 8 p.m. Sunday a civilian who was following a stolen truck alerted police for back up. Arriving officers found multiple people inside the stolen truck.

Police said those people refused to get out but one person eventually did exit the truck, allegedly opening fire on police. Police fired back killing the suspect.

An officer who was shot in the shoulder is expected to recover. Police said multiple people are in custody.

Since this is an officer-involved shooting an outside agency will be investigating. The names of anyone involved have not been released.