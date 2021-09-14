Don’t worry, be happy: Utah, you’re the happiest state in 2021

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Of all the states in the nation, Utah has been dubbed the happiest in a new report. After reviewing factors that can impact happiness – like economic, emotional, physical, and social health – as well as factors like depression rate, positive COVID-19 testing rate, income growth, and unemployment rate, WalletHub has released its happiest states of 2021.

While reviewing the 31 key metrics, WalletHub gave each state points. Utah topped out those rankings, beating out every other state. The Beehive State has the best work environment and community and environment, according to the report. When ranked on emotional and physical well-being, Utah ranked ninth.

Here are the top five happiest states in 2021:

Utah Minnesota Hawaii California North Dakota

Overall, four western states made up the top 10 – Utah, Hawaii, California, and Idaho. Both North and South Dakota also landed in the top 10.

In addition to topping out the overall list, WalletHub released some of the rankings for its metrics. Among those, Utah tied for first for the highest sports participation rate, sharing the spot with Colorado and Montana. Utah also has the fewest work hours, highest volunteer rate, lowest divorce rate, and is fourth-safest.

What are the unhappiest states? Here are the bottom five, according to WalletHub:

Oklahoma Mississippi Louisiana Arkansas West Virginia

Do you agree Utah is the happiest state? Let us know on Facebook and Twitter!