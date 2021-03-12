‘Don’t wait, check the date’: Plain City Fire Department gives smoke alarm safety tips

PLAIN CITY, Utah (ABC4) – The Plain City Fire Department issued an important reminder about smoke alarms on social media.

They want to remind the public to check their smoke alarms, as it is important to have replaced at least every 10 years.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, “The risk of dying in reported home structure fires is 55 percent lower in homes with working smoke alarms than in homes with no alarms, or none that worked.”

Batteries in smoke alarms should be replaced 10 years from the manufacture date, according to PCFD.

Officials added that now is a great time to practice your family’s evacuation plan in case of a fire.