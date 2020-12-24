Don’t throw out food, this Utah-made app connects you to those who need it

(ABC4) – When Jeremy Whisman was going through his pantry in August, he found lots of food that his family wouldn’t be able to eat before the expiration date.

Not wanting to waste, he posted about the extra food on his Facebook page and was able to find several families who would eat it before it went bad.

And inspiration stuck.

Whisman then created the FoodShare app, which connects those in need with those who have extra food.

“Nobody should be going hungry, especially in America,” he says. “I throw away so much food. I’d go through my freezer or my pantry and stuff was expired, so I’d end up throwing it away. I was like, why didn’t we eat this?”

FoodShare was launched at the end of November and since then, Whisman has been able to connect local families in need with donors. Eventually, he said he would like to see the app’s reach spread nationwide.

Currently, the app has a feature which allows those in need of food to enter their information. It also allows those with extra food that they would like to donate to enter their information. Users can choose to share their location with Whisman so he can coordinate drop-offs.

So far, Whisman said he has been the third-party overseeing the donations. If a family wants to remain anonymous, he will have the donor drop off the food to him. Whisman will then deliver the food to the family in need.

However, the app also has a public forum where people can communicate with one another directly to coordinate donations. That, Whisman says, is how he envisions the app working in the future.

He says he would like to “eventually make a function like a dating app to automatically connect people so they can contact each other.”

The app also allows people in need of food to enter how many people are in their family so that Whisman can match them to donors who are able to meet their needs.

For Whisman, who is a father of four, children having enough food is his biggest concern.

“I imagine some households, with the whole COVID thing, it’s got to be so hard to have kids not be able to go to school and get free meals,” he says. “So I would like to see it (the app) grow nationwide and help thousands of people.”

Though the app is fairly new, people are already responding to it. Whisman shared an experience in which he was able to connect a donor to a mother with teenage sons who needed food.

The woman had requested basic necessities and broke down when she saw that the donor also gave her family a Christmas ham.

“She was overwhelmed with joy and happiness,” Whisman says.

Through the app, the donor also provided Christmas presents for the woman’s sons.

“Food is the basic necessity. There is no reason why people should be going without, especially when a lot of families have an excess of it,” Whisman says.

Those who are interested can download FoodShare through the App Store or Google Play.