Don’t spend Valentine’s Day alone : Here are 14 ways to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your pet

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Spending Valentine’s Day alone, even during a pandemic, is hard. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, there is no better time to stay home with the best companion of all; your pet.

With that in mind, here are 14 ways to make sure your Valentine’s Day isn’t so ruff, according to the Best Friends Animal Society:

Karaok e: Too shy to sing for your human friends? Here’s a chance to be a pop star with a built-in devoted audience! Bonus, no Simon Cowell-like critique!

Remote roulette : If you can't figure out what to watch from the thousands of options, put the remote under your pet's paws and watch whatever comes up.

Spa day : A relaxing bath, blow dry, and mani/pedi sounds heavenly, doesn't it? Recreate that experience for yourself and then do the same for your dog with some leisurely grooming time. Since most cats don't like water, try a gentle brushing session instead.

Picnic: Take your leashed and harnessed travel-friendly dog or cat down to the local park, lake, or beach for a little fresh air and an alfresco meal with healthy treats for both of you.

Scenic ride : If those four walls are closing in on you, leash up your dog or crate your travel-friendly cat for a drive to somewhere beautiful. A change of scenery will do everyone good. Don't forget to post a selfie to share with your nature-deprived friends!

Wine with art : Pull out your art supplies and pour a glass of vino to unleash your inner Picasso. Pets can have unexpected talents, too – just check out this video to get them started on a masterpiece.

Pet Project Runway : If you're good with a needle and thread, how about creating something spectacular for your fashion-forward pooch? Dogs who love clothes will really enjoy wearing something made just for them by their favorite person. Capture the fun on social to make your friends smile, too – and for added fun, tag Tim Gunn.

Dance party : Nothing gets the heart pumping and endorphins flowing like a good boogie. Select your favorite tunes and invite your dog or cat to join in the festivities.

Concert for two: Whether you're a beginner or advanced musician, there won't be any traditional opportunities to play with other people for a while. So why not take out that instrument and play a ditty for your pet? (You can also Google your favorite band to see if there's any new concerts online to watch together).

Baking treats : Don't fret over missed chocolates. Make yourself something to satisfy that sweet tooth and a healthy something extra for your pooch, too, with special recipes just for them.

Pet – themed movie marathon : Instead of watching sappy human love stories, reimagine Valentine's Day pet-flix for a night of binge-watching that both of you can relate to.

Yoga class : Who doesn't need a little Zen right about now? Check out YouTube for yoga classes, lay out your mat, and do some downward dog with your dog or cat.

Make a playlist : From "What's New Pussycat?" to "Who Let the Dogs Out?," there are dozens of songs to create a fun soundtrack to share with your pet. Bring it along on your next drive together to really set the tone!

Read a good book: The perfect (or purrfect) introvert experience that can be easily shared on a couch or a bed with lots of pillows, blankets, and your four-legged buddy by your side. Top picks: "Total Cat Mojo" and "The Art of the Racing in the Rain."

“Dogs are the best dates ever. There is no need to get all dressed up, because they love you unconditionally and are the best cuddlers,” Marissa Sunny, a senior dog lifesaving specialist at Best Friends Animal Society, said. “Just keep in mind your dog’s energy and tolerance level for certain activities. Ask yourself, ‘What would my dog’s perfect date be?’”

The Best Friends Animal Society is reminding everyone that if you don’t want to spend your next Valentine’s Day alone, now is a great time to adopt a pet. Those interested in adopting a pet can visit www.bestfriends.org.