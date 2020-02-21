Don’t miss your chance to see the Midway Ice Castles

MIDWAY, Utah (ABC4 News)- It’s your last chance to see the beautiful Ice Castles in Midway.

The last day to see the castles is Saturday, February 22nd.

Most time slots are already sold out this weekend, but there are still a few here and there–visit icecastles.com to reserve your time.

The castles are a popular winter attraction at the Homestead Resort in Midway located at 700 North Homestead Drive in Midway, Utah.

They take months to build and have a daily maintenance list longer than their biggest icicle. Click here to see more about that process.

The Utah-based company also builds its winter experience in Colorado, New Hampshire, Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Alberta Canada.

