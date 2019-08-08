Don’t miss out on Ogden Nature Center’s ‘Birds & Brews’ event

OGDEN (ABC4 News) Gather your fun-loving friends and head to the Ogden Nature Center for an evening filled with tasty bites, local brews, spirits, bird trivia and live birds.

Stefanie Zwygart with Ogden Nature Center joined ABC4 with a feathery friend for a small taste of what you can expect at the event.

Enjoy drinks from local favorites like Talisman Brewing, New World Distillery, Roosters Brewing Co. and Mountain West Cider, marvel at live animal presentations, and get competitive with a bird-themed trivia match! Each participant will take home a one-of-a-kind, souvenir beer glass. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Spend your evening sipping local drinks and learning fun facts about owls, hawks and eagles. The Ogden Nature Center’s live birds of prey will be in the house and Nature Center naturalists will “pair” these awesome and amazing birds with the details and nuances of local beers and spirits! Beehive Cheese and other tasty, beer-style treats will be on the menu. Local Americana band, the Snarlin’ Yarns, will provide live music for the night.

The second half of the event is a bird-themed trivia competition. Form teams with your friends and test your avian knowledge, competing for pretty cool prize baskets.

For more information visit www.ogdennaturecenter.org.

