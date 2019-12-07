Live Now
Don't let your holiday decorations become a hazard

Top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year's Day, and New Year's Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – How early is too early to pull out those winter holiday decorations? Whenever your trees, garland, and lights make their appearance, just know holiday decorations can increase your risk of a home fire.

As you deck the halls this season, Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding you to be fire smart.

CANDLE SAFETY TIPS

  • Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
  • Never leave a burning candle unattended.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SAFETY

  • Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear.
  • Throw away light strands with frayed or pinched wires.
  • Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.

CHRISTMAS TREE SAFETY

  • Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.

FIREWORK SAFETY

  • In Utah, it is legal to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 11 am to 1 am on January 1st.
  • If you’re going to celebrate with fireworks, please celebrate safely.
  • Fireworks can cause serious injuries and have the potential to start fires.

