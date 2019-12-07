Don’t let your holiday decorations become a hazard

Top three days of the year for home candle fires are Christmas, New Year's Day, and New Year's Eve

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – How early is too early to pull out those winter holiday decorations? Whenever your trees, garland, and lights make their appearance, just know holiday decorations can increase your risk of a home fire.

As you deck the halls this season, Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding you to be fire smart.

CANDLE SAFETY TIPS

Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.

Never leave a burning candle unattended.

HOLIDAY LIGHT SAFETY

Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear.

Throw away light strands with frayed or pinched wires.

Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.

CHRISTMAS TREE SAFETY

Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.

FIREWORK SAFETY

In Utah, it is legal to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 11 am to 1 am on January 1st.

If you’re going to celebrate with fireworks, please celebrate safely.

Fireworks can cause serious injuries and have the potential to start fires.

WHAT OTHERS ARE READING: