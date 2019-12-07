Don’t let your holiday decorations become a hazard

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – How early is too early to pull out those winter holiday decorations? Whenever your trees, garland, and lights make their appearance, just know holiday decorations can increase your risk of a home fire.
As you deck the halls this season, Utah Department of Public Safety is reminding you to be fire smart.
CANDLE SAFETY TIPS
- Consider using battery-operated flameless candles.
- Never leave a burning candle unattended.
HOLIDAY LIGHT SAFETY
- Check holiday lights each year for frayed wires or excessive wear.
- Throw away light strands with frayed or pinched wires.
- Don’t link more than three strands of holiday lights.
CHRISTMAS TREE SAFETY
- Keep your live Christmas tree away from heat sources and room exits.
FIREWORK SAFETY
- In Utah, it is legal to set off fireworks on New Year’s Eve from 11 am to 1 am on January 1st.
- If you’re going to celebrate with fireworks, please celebrate safely.
- Fireworks can cause serious injuries and have the potential to start fires.
