Don’t let the ‘silent killer’ follow you on your holiday getaway

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – A Thanksgiving vacation in Lake Tahoe turned into a scare for actress Anna Faris and her family after some relatives became sick from carbon monoxide (CO).

During the holidays, many are using services like Airbnb to get away and may not recognize carbon monoxide in the home.

Carbon monoxide is known as the silent killer – a colorless, odorless gas that can kill you quickly if not treated immediately.

When traveling and staying in places like Airbnbs, you may not think to check if where you’re staying is safe.

But the home rental company encourages guests “to stay aware and take safety precautions whenever – and however – they travel.”

One of those safety precautions can be bringing a portable detector and testing the home.

On the company’s website, it states: You should review information about whether or not the host has reported smoke and carbon monoxide detectors on the property.

Marc Robins, a hyperbaric and wound care doctor at Intermountain Healthcare said some of the silent killer’s symptoms include:

“Dizziness, headache, nausea, sometimes lack of coordination, difficulty thinking, or you know, meditation, sometimes passing out, lack of coordination, stumbling.”

Robins said carbon monoxide is often created from a faulty furnace or other heating sources in the home.

“A water heater, sometimes gas fireplaces, or even log or coal-burning fireplaces,” Robins said.

Robins notes if you feel like you may be impacted by carbon monoxide poisoning, you should get everyone out of the home and call your local fire department.

More than 20,000 people will visit the emergency room due to incidents involving carbon monoxide poisoning. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports more than 400 people in the United States will die from it.

