SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Get those birds thawing and dig out Granny Lula’s gigantic roasting pan; it’s time to make the Thanksgiving Dinner star. Cooking the turkey can be intimidating but there are tons of tips out there and the internet can be your best friend when it comes to the perfectly golden fowl.

If you haven’t already, that bird should be in the fridge relaxing and thawing, getting ready for the big day. Experts say give the bird at least 24 hours per 5lbs. to thaw. If you got busy buying pumpkin spice candles and cranberry wreaths to decorate the holiday table, and the bird is still resting in the freezer, grab him and throw him in a cooler full of cool water and give it about 30 minutes per pound.

If you are reading this on Thanksgiving morning – there is still hope – Food Network chefs say it is okay to roast (NEVER FRY) a bird that isn’t completely thawed. Although it isn’t recommended and results will vary, simply cook your bird at a lower heat, about 325 degrees, for 50% more cooking time than your recipe calls for.

Once “Tom Turkey” is ready for the oven, find a recipe that speaks to your soul, or at least will impress your mother-in-law, with little chance of turning into a dried-out carcass that will bring everyone to tears and resort to ordering pizza. This is not the time to try out that exotic Marigold Encrusted Rose Enhanced Tinfoil Tub Brined Turkey – Uncle Fuzzy wants the traditional Butterball and stuffing.

There are many schools of thought on cooking bags, covered roasters, smoking, frying, basting, and stuffing turkeys; talk to those you know who have produced the golden deliciousness in years past and get tips and tricks that will translate to an enjoyable feast that will become the subject of next year’s family reunion tales. Nothing says success like Aunt Mabel giving you the knowing look when someone asks who is hosting Thanksgiving next.

Turkey should be baked until the thigh meat registers 165 degrees Fahrenheit on a cooking thermometer. Juices should run clear when the thigh is pierced with the tip of a knife. Then, let the bird rest for 30 minutes before carving.

Good Housekeeping suggests keeping the carving under wraps in the kitchen instead of at the table. Although movies make it look clean and easy, unless Grandpa is an excellent knife-wielding samurai or a surgeon with precision skills, carving the big boy can make quite a mess and not impress anyone.

Don’t forget the side dishes – although make sure to delegate so that everyone gets to contribute to the feast. Plus, it’s a great time to ask Great-Aunt Tammy to finally cough up her cranberry relish recipe that everyone has been salivating over.

If things do go sideways in the turkey department, the Butterball corporation does have their annual Turkey Talk-Line, staffed by home cooks who have thousands of delicious holiday dinners under their belts and can probably help you through any problem – or at least they can comfort you as they help you Google the closest open buffet you can cart everyone off to while the firemen put out the flames and secure traps on the roof to keep the snow out until the kitchen can be rebuilt.

Reach the Butterball Turkey Talk-Line at 1-800-BUTTERBALL or text 844-877-3456. The website also offers plenty of answers to common questions about roasting the perfect bird. Turkey experts are available from the beginning of November through Christmas.