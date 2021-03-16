‘Don’t let dogs chase wildlife’: Protect wildlife and save your dog’s life

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4)— Due to the COVID-19 pandemic many have opted for the outdoors as a means to get some exercise in or avoid “cabin fever.”

However, those planning to take their dog on any hikes or camping trips this spring and summer, are advised to make sure their pet doesn’t chase or harass any wildlife.

Officials say Utah wildlife often struggles to find food during the winter. By early spring, many animals are vulnerable and weak.

Dogs that are off-leash while in nature may act on their instincts to chase deer and other big game animals they see. Officials say, however, that is harmful to the deer because, by the end of winter, they are usually in survival mode.

“If they get chased, it uses up energy they may need to survive,” Covy Jones, Utah Division of Wildlife Resources big game coordinator, says. “These animals are already depleted, and they often can’t afford to waste energy. If you or a pet force them to move away from where they are trying to feed, it could be harmful.”

Deer and other big game animals usually move to lower elevations in search of feed during the snowy winter months. This often brings them closer to roads and other populated urban areas where people and pets may be, according to officials.

“National forests are some of the areas where people may encounter wildlife while recreating,” Dixie National Forest Public Affairs Officer Kevin Abel says. “While pets are allowed in all national forests, they must be kept on a leash no longer than 6 feet while in developed recreation areas (like campsites) and on established interpretive trails. Most of the other areas within national forests do not require dogs to be on a leash, but they must be under the owner’s control at all times.”

Even though there are many other areas throughout the state where dogs are not required to stay on a leash, pet owners are asked to make sure their dogs do not chase deer, elk, moose, or other wild animals.

It can be harmful not only for the wildlife, but also dangerous for your pet.

“Wildlife is often unpredictable and may injure or kill a dog seen as threatening,” Jones says.

Officials added that dogs that are off-leash can also disturb nesting ground birds and can chase, hurt or kill small animals, deer, elk or moose.









Utah law states that a person may kill or injure a dog that is “attacking, chasing or worrying any species of hoofed protected wildlife.” This is another reason why officials say it is important to not allow your pet to chase wildlife.

“Pets allowed to run at large also are at risk from vehicles and predators,” Dave Whittekiend, forest supervisor for the Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest says. “If you care about your pets, it’s in their best interest to keep them secured while you are recreating outdoors.”

Here are some tips from Wild Aware Utah about keeping your dogs safe around wildlife: