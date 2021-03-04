‘Don’t create their opportunity’: Summit County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to protect yourself from car thefts

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of some basic tips to keep your car safe and sound in your driveway.
In a post on their official Facebook page, the SCSO gave three basic tips to prevent car theft:
- DO NOT leave valuables in your vehicle.
- DO LOCK your vehicles all hours of the day.
- DO NOT leave your vehicle running and open or valuables unattended, even to go back inside a business or your home
“Criminals are always looking for an opportunity – don’t create their opportunity,” SCSO added in the post.