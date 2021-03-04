‘Don’t create their opportunity’: Summit County Sheriff’s Office gives tips to protect yourself from car thefts

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah (ABC4)- The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public of some basic tips to keep your car safe and sound in your driveway.

In a post on their official Facebook page, the SCSO gave three basic tips to prevent car theft:

DO NOT leave valuables in your vehicle.

DO LOCK your vehicles all hours of the day.

DO NOT leave your vehicle running and open or valuables unattended, even to go back inside a business or your home

“Criminals are always looking for an opportunity – don’t create their opportunity,” SCSO added in the post.