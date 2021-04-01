Don’t be an April fool: Heber City Police Department warns public of scams

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – “Don’t be a fool, today or anytime.” That’s the message Heber City Police Department has for the public as they remind everyone to stay vigilant for scams.

HCPD reminded the public in the post that police departments will never collect money for warrants or tickets.

They also said that the IRS will never call asking for money or warrants for you.

“Do not give out your personal information” HCPD emphasized in the post.

Officials also said that no agencies will ask you to pay a fine in gift cards or money transfers.

“When in doubt, check it out before giving any money or your personal information,” HCPD advised.

Unfortunately, April Fool’s Day isn’t the only day when scams can happen.

The Nephi Police Department is also reporting recent scam calls claiming that residents will have their power shut off if their bills aren’t paid.

In the post, Nephi police assured Utahns that “Nephi City is NOT making shut-off calls today, and they have a strict policy on the procedures that come before.”

The Nephi City Police Department said any questions regarding electric bills can be directed to the Nephi City office by calling (435)-635-0822.