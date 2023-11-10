SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The best way to spread Christmas cheer is by singing loud for all to hear – and donating blood. The Red Cross is going to make sure there is room for everyone on the nice list this year and will be rewarding donors with the ultra-exclusive “Elf” + Red Cross socks.

The socks aren’t for sale but Utah blood donors can receive a pair as a token of appreciation for donating blood. To celebrate the 20th anniversary of the film Elf and create holiday cheer all donors between Nov. 10 through 30 will receive the socks while supplies last.

According to the Red Cross of Utah, blood donations often decline during the holiday season and they are asking Utahns to step forward and contribute to maintaining the critical blood supply. There are many factors that prompt the decline of blood donations including illness, weather, and travel but there are local drives that can be found and there are even evening-hour drives for more convenience.

“The satisfaction and sense of purpose that comes from donating blood is incomparable. Our unique “Elf” socks giveaway celebrates this feeling and encourages the spirit of giving,” said Jeremiah Lafranca, Executive Director of the American Red Cross of Utah, Greater Salt Lake Chapter. “It’s not just about the socks; it’s about the difference each one of us can make in someone’s life.”

To see a list of drives, schedule an appointment, or to get more information on how to donate visit the Red Cross Blood Donor App or redcross.org.

While all blood types are needed, there is a critical demand for type O and platelet donors. Type O positive is the most transfused blood type, while type O negative is the universal donor, often used in emergencies when the patient’s blood type cannot be quickly determined. Platelets, a unique blood product, are essential for patients, such as those battling cancer.