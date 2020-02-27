Donovan Mitchell’s signature ‘player edition’ shoe to go on sale Friday

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell’s signature player edition shoe, which he wore in his first-ever NBA All-Star game appearance, is slated to go on sale Friday.

The “Solar Red” black and orange player edition version which adorns Mitchell’s ‘Spida’ logo will be on sale both online and at all Dick’s Sporting Goods stores and is available in both youth and adult sizes.

Over the summer, adidas released a series of Donovan Mitchell shoes based on Marvel Super Heroes which the company said embodies Mitchell’s “Determination Over Negativity” mentality.

